Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Sells $153,060.00 in Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $153,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Prashanth Boccassam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $190,410.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $153,120.00.

APPN opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.21. Appian Corp has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.32 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Appian by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,346 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 232,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 56,662 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Appian by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

