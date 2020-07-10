Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,985 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $17,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AON by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in AON by 12.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in AON by 5.5% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 14.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered their price objective on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.10.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $560,250 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AON opened at $194.46 on Friday. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

