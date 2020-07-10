Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,000 at Jefferies Financial Group

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.09% from the company’s current price.

ANTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 680 ($8.37) to GBX 790 ($9.72) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 830 ($10.21) to GBX 900 ($11.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 820 ($10.09) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 660 ($8.12) to GBX 700 ($8.61) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 877.14 ($10.79).

ANTO opened at GBX 989.20 ($12.17) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 889.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 837.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.33. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 575 ($7.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 993.80 ($12.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion and a PE ratio of 19.06.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

