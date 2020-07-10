Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth about $233,000. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Anthem by 4.9% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 19.9% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.81.

Anthem stock opened at $255.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $312.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,655 shares of company stock worth $15,600,127 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

