Anthem Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $6.61 Per Share (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anthem in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ANTM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.81.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $255.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.23. Anthem has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $312.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total transaction of $312,152.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,013,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,600,127. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 37.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 29.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

