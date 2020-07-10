ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.30

ANTA Sports Products Ltd (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 64312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANPDF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, boxing, basketball, female fitness, cross-training, skiing, soccer, football, outdoor, and lifestyle products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the DESCENTE, FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.