Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

ANIK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $512.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.18. Anika Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $75.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.80.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.06 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,857,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 76.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 387,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 167,929 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after buying an additional 138,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,339,000 after buying an additional 102,207 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1,197.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 97,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 89,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

