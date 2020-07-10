AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 904,200 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 27.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $382.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

