Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Biogen (BIIB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) recently:

7/8/2020 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Biogen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $276.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Biogen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2020 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $303.00 to $273.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2020 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $370.00.

6/19/2020 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $290.00 to $228.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $310.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $307.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Biogen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/19/2020 – Biogen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

6/18/2020 – Biogen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $316.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/9/2020 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $297.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $360.00.

5/29/2020 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/28/2020 – Biogen had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $301.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of BIIB opened at $278.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

