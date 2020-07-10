Analysts Set Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) PT at $21.38

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $223,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

SNDX opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $557.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,013.65% and a negative return on equity of 132.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

