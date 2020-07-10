Analysts Set RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target at $17.65

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.65.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on RealReal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 569,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $6,997,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 45,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $681,778.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 372,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,657,962 shares of company stock valued at $20,870,156. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:REAL opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -3.95. RealReal has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $26.81.
RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 60.41% and a negative net margin of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.80) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RealReal will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
