Analysts Set RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target at $17.65

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.65.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on RealReal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 569,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $6,997,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 45,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $681,778.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 372,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,657,962 shares of company stock valued at $20,870,156. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of RealReal by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RealReal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in RealReal by 206.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in RealReal by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -3.95. RealReal has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $26.81.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 60.41% and a negative net margin of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.80) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RealReal will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RealReal Company Profile

