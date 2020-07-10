Analysts Set ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target at $19.38

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 11th.

ON opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.81 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $82,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,555.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

