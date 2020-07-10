Analysts Set Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Price Target at $15.25

Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JELD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Jeld-Wen from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary S. Michel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,033.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Jeld-Wen stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.85. Jeld-Wen has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Featured Article: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.