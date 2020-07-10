Analysts Set IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Target Price at $32.67

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on IMPINJ from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

IMPINJ stock opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 9.20. IMPINJ has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $667.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 2.56.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.45. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IMPINJ will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $164,699.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,807,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,397,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,480,000 after acquiring an additional 165,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IMPINJ by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,165,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,469,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in IMPINJ by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,064,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,518,000 after buying an additional 82,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in IMPINJ by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,463,000 after buying an additional 70,653 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in IMPINJ by 373.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 494,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 389,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

