Analysts Set Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) Price Target at $36.57

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

Separately, CIBC cut Gardner Denver to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

NYSE GDI opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Gardner Denver has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $38.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gardner Denver by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Gardner Denver during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Gardner Denver by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Gardner Denver by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

