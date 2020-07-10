Analysts Set Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) Price Target at $36.57

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.57.
Separately, CIBC cut Gardner Denver to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.
NYSE GDI opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Gardner Denver has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $38.96.
About Gardner Denver
Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.
