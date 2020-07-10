Analysts Set Expectations for Square, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Square in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Square’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SQ. Stephens cut shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.38.

Square stock opened at $129.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 205.38 and a beta of 2.69. Square has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $133.81.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $223,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,696,972.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,574 shares of company stock worth $3,473,975. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 316.7% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 114.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 484.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

