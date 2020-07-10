Analysts Set CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Price Target at $38.00

Shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

COIHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of COIHY opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.19.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

