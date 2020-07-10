Analysts Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) PT at $50.27

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.27.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIP. Citigroup began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,325,000 after purchasing an additional 187,505 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.32 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.82. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,771.43%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

