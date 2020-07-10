Analysts Set Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Price Target at €54.13

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €54.69 ($61.45).

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($74.16) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on Basf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($60.67) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Basf alerts:

BAS stock opened at €49.62 ($55.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.13. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.36 ($41.97) and a 12-month high of €72.17 ($81.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion and a PE ratio of 5.78.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.