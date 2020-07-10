Analysts Set Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Price Target at $82.90

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,857,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,291,000 after purchasing an additional 415,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 961,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,050,000 after purchasing an additional 54,406 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Ameren has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

