Analysts Set Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT at $255.42

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.42.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $1,332,654.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total value of $539,791.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,246 shares in the company, valued at $286,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,716 shares of company stock worth $6,241,054 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $11,301,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN opened at $278.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.01. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $301.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.