AmsterdamCoin Price Down 50.4% Over Last 7 Days (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. AmsterdamCoin has a total market capitalization of $4,617.17 and approximately $1.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded down 50.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin . AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

AmsterdamCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

