Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Short Interest Down 8.3% in June

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $148.41 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $180.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

