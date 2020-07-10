American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Earns “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their hold rating on shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMWD. TheStreet downgraded American Woodmark from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Sidoti cut their target price on American Woodmark from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Woodmark has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $73.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.39. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.03.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.28 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,390,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 187,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at $1,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

