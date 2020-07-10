American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in American Tower by 168.3% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,881 shares of company stock worth $2,395,563. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $265.60 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $269.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.64. The firm has a market cap of $117.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.