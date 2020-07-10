American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Short Interest Down 8.2% in June

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 209,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMSC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Superconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of AMSC opened at $8.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $194.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

