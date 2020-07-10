American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMNB. Stephens upgraded American National BankShares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American National BankShares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. American National BankShares has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $40.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $246.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.14.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $24.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American National BankShares will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

