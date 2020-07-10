American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,828 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in American Express by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in American Express by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 505.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 176,440 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,965,000 after buying an additional 147,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.96.

NYSE AXP opened at $90.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.56. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

