American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,680,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 27,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 19.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,757.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEO stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.20. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.12 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

