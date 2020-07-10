Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.8% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 957,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,769,885,000 after acquiring an additional 65,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,693.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,182.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,622.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,181.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,587.43 billion, a PE ratio of 152.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,193.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

