Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,182.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,587.43 billion, a PE ratio of 152.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,193.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,622.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,181.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Rowe lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,693.66.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

