Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Downgraded by Barclays

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.

MO has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.29. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after buying an additional 8,150,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after buying an additional 3,957,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after buying an additional 3,220,828 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Altria Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,132,000 after buying an additional 3,141,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in Altria Group by 4,061.9% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,215,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,661,000 after buying an additional 2,161,975 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.