Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Altria Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.29.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

