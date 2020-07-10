Alta Equipment Group Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) – Investment analysts at Colliers Secur. boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Colliers Secur. analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alta Equipment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTG opened at $7.62 on Thursday. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,341,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,886,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,435,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,336,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $654,000.

About Alta Equipment Group

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

