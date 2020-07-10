ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALSMY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALSTOM/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of ALSMY stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. ALSTOM/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

