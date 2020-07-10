Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,510.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,430.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,359.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,021.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $2,299,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,474,000. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

