Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) President Barry E. Greene Sells 22,265 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $3,562,177.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,519,314.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $159.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.97 and a 200-day moving average of $125.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.11 and a 12 month high of $164.09.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 310.01%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 84.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.