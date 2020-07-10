Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMOT. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Allied Motion Technologies from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.65. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.21. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $92.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMOT. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter valued at $858,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 215.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 33,233 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 115.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 57,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,710 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 94,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 28,227 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 183,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 25,586 shares during the period. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

