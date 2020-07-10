Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.94.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Allakos will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Mckearn sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $81,696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Guy P. Nohra sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $581,669.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,752.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Allakos by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 577,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 320,435 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Allakos by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 377,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 53,186 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at $1,467,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

