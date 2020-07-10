Alison Kay Acquires 13 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider Alison Kay purchased 13 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 907 ($11.16) per share, for a total transaction of £117.91 ($145.10).

Alison Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Alison Kay acquired 14 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 918 ($11.30) per share, with a total value of £128.52 ($158.16).

LON:NG opened at GBX 899.20 ($11.07) on Friday. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($13.21). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 931.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 949.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a GBX 32 ($0.39) dividend. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous dividend of $16.57. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NG shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Grid to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 930 ($11.44) to GBX 930 ($11.44) in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,025 ($12.61) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,060 ($13.04) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,000 ($12.31) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,010 ($12.43) to GBX 1,040 ($12.80) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,003.18 ($12.35).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

