Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Laidlaw reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

ALDX stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 12.84. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 148,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,035,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 607,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.