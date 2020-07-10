AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

ALRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered AlarmCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.51. AlarmCom has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $70.98. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.18.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.13 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 18.82%. AlarmCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AlarmCom will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 5,616,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $264,254,019.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $49,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,916.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,701,242 shares of company stock worth $269,439,086. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AlarmCom in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in AlarmCom by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in AlarmCom in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in AlarmCom by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

