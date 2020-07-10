Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Down 9.1% in June

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGI. DA Davidson lowered Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Alamos Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $4,330,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $50,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $58,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

