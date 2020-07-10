Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. HSBC raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

AKZOY opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

