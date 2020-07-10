Akropolis (AKRO) Market Cap Achieves $8.58 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Akropolis has a total market cap of $8.58 million and $2.97 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 65.6% higher against the dollar. One Akropolis token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.95 or 0.01969545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00181186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00063120 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000917 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00114733 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis ‘s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,001,020 tokens. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis ‘s official Twitter account is @akropolisio . Akropolis ‘s official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

Buying and Selling Akropolis

Akropolis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

