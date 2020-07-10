AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AIQUY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.67. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $30.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,112,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,549,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

