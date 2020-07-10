Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFLYY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 24th. Main First Bank cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. AlphaValue cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.87. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($3.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -8.54 EPS for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

