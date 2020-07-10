Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Short Interest Down 6.5% in June

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,220,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 9,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 941,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days. Currently, 21.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AERI opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $618.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.06. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $26.34.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.74% and a negative net margin of 252.92%. The business had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $76,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on AERI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

