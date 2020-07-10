Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 90.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 37,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 17.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 327,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 47,756 shares during the period. 26.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AEHR. TheStreet raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $1.92 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 million, a PE ratio of 192.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

