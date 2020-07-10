Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Short Interest Down 6.2% in June

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 920,400 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 981,100 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Aegion has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.47 million, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.95 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aegion will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegion during the fourth quarter worth about $3,747,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 9.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEGN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aegion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Aegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

